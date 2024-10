EC to Congress: Allegations of slowdown in updating Haryana assembly election results 'ill founded'

Earlier in the day, the Congress had raised with the EC the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of the Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately

Pic/PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday told Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that there was nothing on record to substantiate his "ill-founded allegation" of a slowdown in updating of Haryana poll results.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am, there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

In another post on X, Ramesh said, “In Adampur Vidhan Sabha (Haryana), @INCIndia candidate Chander Prakash has reportedly won by 1,426 votes - but the ECI has not issued an election certificate yet and the website is not showing the results of the last three rounds.” What explains this delay Election Commission, he asked.

In its response, the poll authority said counting of votes is being carried out as per Rule 60 of Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres and by the designated authorities following statutory and regulatory regime.

The EC said the entire counting process in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per rules.

"There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J-K," it told Ramesh.

