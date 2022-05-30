ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him

Satyendar Jain


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money-laundering case, officials said.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him. In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.




