Breaking News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai records 285 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,540
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > News > India News > Article > ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case

ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

Updated on: 06 September,2022 10:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Narain is understood to have been arrested in the tapping case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

Representative Image


The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested former NSE CEO and MD Ravi Narain in a money laundering case, officials said.


His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse, the alleged co-location 'scam' case and the purported illegal phone tapping of employees.

Narain is understood to have been arrested in the tapping case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).


Also Read: NSE phone tapping: Delhi court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea in money laundering case

The ED earlier had arrested another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone tapping case while the CBI, which is parallely probing these cases, had arrested her in the co-location case.

The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK