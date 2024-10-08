ED conducts searches at AAP leader's premises, party MP targets PM Modi

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 October,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

He said AAP leaders were kept in jail but not a rupee was recovered from them in cases probed by central agencies

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Hours after ED searches at the residence of AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he has "hatred" towards Aam Aadmi Party leaders.


"PM Modi has fallen prey to an incurable disease called hatred. He is filled with hatred against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh alleged.


He said ED had faced criticism from Supreme Court on several occasions but the Centre was not willing to listen. He said AAP leaders were kept in jail but not a rupee was recovered from them in cases probed by central agencies.


Delhi will go for polls early next year. AAP and Congress could not reach a tie-up for Haryana polls and fought separately though both parties are part of INDIA bloc . The results of assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be declared on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

