ED conducts searches at AAP leader's premises, party MP targets PM Modi

He said AAP leaders were kept in jail but not a rupee was recovered from them in cases probed by central agencies

Hours after ED searches at the residence of AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he has "hatred" towards Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

"PM Modi has fallen prey to an incurable disease called hatred. He is filled with hatred against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh alleged.

He said ED had faced criticism from Supreme Court on several occasions but the Centre was not willing to listen. He said AAP leaders were kept in jail but not a rupee was recovered from them in cases probed by central agencies.

Delhi will go for polls early next year. AAP and Congress could not reach a tie-up for Haryana polls and fought separately though both parties are part of INDIA bloc . The results of assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be declared on Tuesday.

