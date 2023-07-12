The bench, however, affirmed the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to extend the tenure of ED director for a maximum of five years

Representation pic

Listen to this article ED director’s third extension illegal: SC x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held as illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, 62. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force this year and to enable smooth transition, Mishra’s tenure will be until July 31.

The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government. The bench, however, affirmed the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to extend the tenure of ED director for a maximum of five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear Art 370 pleas daily

The SC on Tuesday said it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions against abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI said hearing won’t be held on Mondays and Fridays, when the SC hears fresh petitions on miscellaneous matters.

July 31

Last day of his tenure, as reduced by SC

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever