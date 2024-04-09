Further investigation unfolds in excise policy-linked scandal as key figures are interrogated

AAP workers protesting in Amrisar. Pic/PTI

ED grills Delhi CM's aide & MLA

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said. Their statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Both of them have been questioned in this case earlier too by the ED. Sources said Kumar’s questioning was essential in connection with the engagements of Kejriwal. The 55-year-old CM, also the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested by the ED in this case last month. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail under judicial custody.



Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court last month. Pic/PTI

The agency had alleged in its earlier charge sheets that at least 36 accused, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Kumar, “destroyed, used or changed” 170 phones to conceal evidence of “kickbacks” worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam. The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of Bibhav’s mobile number is stated to have been changed four times between September 2021 and July 2022, according to the ED charge sheet filed before a local court last year.



Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s PA (right) Durgesh Pathak, AAP MLA

Pathak, the 35-year-old AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar constituency, is understood to have been called by the agency for questioning in connection with the party’s 2021-22 poll campaign for the Goa assembly polls. ED has alleged that Rs 45 crore kickbacks, out of the Rs 100 crore “bribe” provided by the ‘South Group’, were used by the AAP for this campaign. Agency claimed that cash payments were made to individuals involved in campaign activities, managed by AAP members like Vijay Nair and Pathak.

AAP starts campaign ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, AAP on Monday launched a “Jail ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, “Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested during the LS polls. We are launching the campaign ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ and we want you to empower Kejriwal.”

BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

A court here on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail. Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”. The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case. The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the “South Group”, which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters. She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day.

