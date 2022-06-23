ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: H D Kumaraswamy

Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour, Kumaraswamy told reporters

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal- Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has harassed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case with repeated questioning.

"Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He alleged that the President of the Contractors Association in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister and complained about the 40 per cent commission. "Why wasn't inquiry done here?" the JD-S leader asked.He allege d that Rahul Gandhi's questioning had been done on "political grounds".

