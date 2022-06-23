Breaking News
Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate close to 30 per cent
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra political crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Home > News > India News > Article > ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case H D Kumaraswamy

ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: H D Kumaraswamy

Updated on: 23 June,2022 10:52 AM IST  |  Karnataka
ANI |

Top

Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour, Kumaraswamy told reporters

ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: H D Kumaraswamy

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal- Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has harassed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case with repeated questioning.

"Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour," Kumaraswamy told reporters.




Also read: ED questions Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on day 5; session may end tonight


He alleged that the President of the Contractors Association in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister and complained about the 40 per cent commission. "Why wasn't inquiry done here?" the JD-S leader asked.He allege d that Rahul Gandhi's questioning had been done on "political grounds".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

karnataka rahul gandhi congress national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK