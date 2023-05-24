ED raids are misuse of power by Centre, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

During a press interaction, the Rajya Sabha member expressed his determination to continue raising the issue of corruption pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically referring to the Adani-Hindenburg matter

Sanjay Singh. File Pic/ PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has leveled allegations against the Centre, accusing it of misusing its power, following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on two of his associates in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

During a press interaction, the Rajya Sabha member expressed his determination to continue raising the issue of corruption pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically referring to the Adani-Hindenburg matter. He stated, "Fake cases are being pressed against my associates and ED raids are taking place. Let them do what they want."

In a Twitter video message earlier, Singh highlighted that two of his associates, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra, were currently undergoing raids by the federal agency.

Singh, along with other senior AAP leaders, including party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is currently in Mumbai, seeking support for their campaign against the ordinance imposed by the BJP-led Centre regarding control of services in Delhi.

Regarding this matter, Singh criticized the Centre for overturning the verdict of a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court through an ordinance, which curtailed the powers of the elected Delhi government. He stated, "This shows that the Modi government has no commitment towards upholding constitutional values. They don't believe in the Constitution, democracy, and the judiciary. They only topple governments with the use of money."

Singh also noted that no invitation had been extended to President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building, which he considered an insult to the constitutional head of India and the Adivasis (tribals). He affirmed, "That's why we are boycotting the inauguration."

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have alleged that the excise policy of the Delhi government for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored certain dealers who had purportedly paid bribes. The AAP vehemently denies these charges.

Subsequently, the policy was revoked, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a CBI probe. As a result, the ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With PTI inputs)