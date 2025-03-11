ED raids ex-CM Baghel’s son in liquor scam case

The premises of Baghel’s son in Bhilai (Durg district) and about 14-15 premises are being raided in the state, they said

ED officials at premises of ex-CM Baghel. Pic/X@truth_finder04

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as part of a money laundering investigation against his son Chaitanya Baghel in the alleged liquor scam case, official sources said.

Chaitanya is suspected to be the “recipient” of the proceeds of crime of the liquor scam, officials said. The premises of Baghel’s son in Bhilai (Durg district) and about 14-15 premises are being raided in the state, they said.

The Congress said the raids against the Baghels were a “conspiracy” to “manage headlines” on a day when Parliament’s Budget session reconvened and the government faced questions from the opposition on multiple issues. Soon after the searches, a number of Congress leaders and workers gathered outside Baghel’s house to stage and protest.

