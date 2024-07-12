ED seizes Rs 16.38 lakh cash, documents of Rs 40 crore worth properties in raids across Haryana, Punjab

ED conducted raids at 14 locations in a money laundering case

Representational Pic/File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly seized documents of immovable properties worth more than 40 crore, bank lockers, DMAT accounts as well as Rs 16.38 lakh unaccounted cash during raids across Haryana and Punjab on July 9, the officials said on Friday, according to the PTI.

ED conducted raids at 14 locations in a money laundering case, the agency said.

According to the PTI, as per the ED, the searches were conducted at the business and residential premises of three officers of Excise and Taxation Department of Haryana and syndicate members Mahesh Bansal, Padam Bansal, Amit Bansal, Monil Bansal, Rishi Gupta, Harish Biyani and others who incorporated bogus firms for claiming false interstate sale of taxable commodities without any movement of goods.

ED's Chandigarh Zonal Office had conducted search operations under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency initiated investigation on the basis of various First Information Reports registered by Haryana Police in various districts of Haryana relating to claiming false input tax credit and getting fraudulent refunds in connivance with officers of Excise and Taxation Department causing loss to the public exchequer to the tune of crore, as per the PTI.

ED investigation revealed that bogus firms were incorporated by syndicate members and the sales in these bogus firms were claimed at concessional rate of tax against "C" forms, resulting into claim of false input tax credit and ultimately getting fraudulent refunds with the help of officers of Excise and Taxation Department, the agency said, the news agency reported on Friday.

"These fraudulently got refunds have been withdrawn in cash and utilized for acquisition of movable and immovable properties worth several crore," it added.

ED arrests another accused in JKSSB SI exam paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate nabbed an absconding accused in connection with the 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak, reported PTI.

Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday, reported PTI. He was booked under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After being produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu on Thursday morning, he was sent to a five-day custody.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)