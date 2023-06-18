Breaking News
ED seizes Rs 30.60 cr investments

18 June,2023
The Pandora leaks stated the Indian businessmen brothers were “beneficial owners” in a company, Epsilon Enterprises Ltd, incorporated in British Virgin Islands, the agency said in a statement

Investments in securities worth Rs 30.60 crore have been seized in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case against Vikram Swarup and Gaurav Swarup whose name figured in global financial data leaks called “Pandora Papers”, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday.


The Pandora leaks stated the Indian businessmen brothers were “beneficial owners” in a company, Epsilon Enterprises Ltd, incorporated in British Virgin Islands, the agency said in a statement.


The ‘Pandora Papers’ global leaks surfaced in 2021 after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) came out with 2.94 terabyte of data Assets totalling Rs 30.60 crore in the form of investments in securities were identified and seized under section 37A of FEMA and further investigation is under progress, it said.


2021
The year when the Pandora Papers were globally leaked

