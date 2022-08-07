Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > News > India News > Article > ED to take forensic route for accounts linked to Partha

ED to take forensic route for accounts linked to Partha

Updated on: 07 August,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The agency officials have contacted all the bank authorities concerned and asked for statement details, following which they will be sent for forensic audit.

ED to take forensic route for accounts linked to Partha

The ED found 50 banks accounts held by Partha Chatterjee. Pic/PTI


The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, has come across as many as 50 banks accounts held individually or jointly by prime accused Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee. The agency officials have contacted all the bank authorities concerned and asked for statement details, following which they will be sent for forensic audit.

Meanwhile, the ED sleuths have come across another shell company in this connection, in which the names of directors were changed a number of times ever since it was floated on March 23, 2012. The address of the said company, Ananta Texfab Private Limited, is Club Town Heights, Block 5, Flat 8A, 14 BT Road, Kolkata 700056. Incidentally, this is also the address of Arpita Mukherjee’s flat from where the ED sleuths had recovered a huge stash of cash and gold on July 28.

As per the ED, when the corporate entity was floated in 2012, its three directors were Chatterjee’s deceased wife, late Babli, daughter Sohini and son-on-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya. In 2016, Mukherjee’s name was added to the list, removing the names of the daughter and wife. ED has summoned Sohini and her husband for questioning in this connection. Both are currently settled in the US and ED has asked them to reach Kolkata at the earliest.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

west bengal national news kolkata

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK