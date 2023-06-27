Eid-ul-Adha 2023: How the world traditionally celebrates the Islamic festival?

Muslims begin the day by performing a special congregational prayer called the Eid prayer

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Here's how the world traditionally celebrates this Islamic festival:

Observance of Prayer: Muslims begin the day by performing a special congregational prayer called the Eid prayer. They gather in mosques or open prayer grounds, wearing their best attire, to engage in communal worship and seek blessings.

Sermons and Reflection: During the Eid prayer, religious leaders deliver sermons that emphasize the significance of sacrifice, faith, and obedience. These sermons provide guidance and encourage Muslims to uphold virtuous values in their daily lives.

Animal Sacrifice: One of the central customs of Eid-ul-Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, usually a sheep, goat, cow, or camel. This act represents Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, and the meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate and needy.

Feast and Festive Meals: Following the animal sacrifice, families come together to prepare special meals and feasts that include a variety of delicious dishes. The meat from the sacrificed animal is often the centerpiece of these meals, with traditional recipes and regional specialties being shared and enjoyed.

Exchanging Greetings and Gifts: People exchange warm greetings of "Eid Mubarak" (meaning "Blessed Eid") and visit family, friends, and neighbors to share the joyous spirit of the occasion. It is customary to exchange gifts, particularly among children, enhancing the sense of community and togetherness.

Acts of Charity: Eid-ul-Adha encourages Muslims to engage in acts of charity and generosity. Many individuals and organizations take the opportunity to donate money, food, or clothes to those in need, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities and experience the joy of Eid.

Community Celebrations: Eid-ul-Adha is a time for communities to come together and celebrate. Local events, fairs, and gatherings may be organized, featuring cultural performances, traditional music, dances, and other forms of entertainment. These celebrations strengthen community bonds and foster a sense of unity among Muslims.

Overall, Eid-ul-Adha is a time of reflection, gratitude, and compassion. Muslims around the world celebrate this festival by engaging in acts of worship, sharing meals, giving to those in need, and fostering a sense of unity within their communities.