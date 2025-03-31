In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, people gathered at the Eidgah to offer prayers for Eid. Similar celebrations took place in many parts of country, including the Birbhum district in West Bengal, where people offered Eid Namaz at Siudi Idgah, followed by heartfelt greetings and hugs. Vikas Rai Choudhary, the MLA from Birbhum, extended his congratulations

Eid-ul-Fitr marked the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was celebrated with much joy and unity across India. The sighting of the moon led to special prayers (Namaz) being offered at mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds, with people from different regions coming together to celebrate the occasion.



In Delhi, children and families assembled at the historic Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques, to perform Namaz.

A devotee expressed joy after prayers. He said, "I think this is needless. If All India Muslim Personal Law Board has to protest, they can do it in other ways. On the occasion of Eid, we have all come here to celebrate and not to protest or wear black bands. All this sends a wrong message...This is the biggest festival of Muslims. Today, we have prayed here that the country progresses and our brotherhood should remain intact. We have also offered prayers for PM Modi that he stays healthy and lives long..."



A foreign student from GD Goenka University, who attended the Namaz at Jama Masjid for the second time,, said, ""...I have come to Jama Masjid for the second time. This is a nice place. We meet many people from different parts of the country, from our country..."



Another foreign student of GD Goenka University said, "Jama Masjid is a very nice place. I met many friends and people here. We prayed here together. It is one of the biggest mosques in India."



In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the police conducted foot patrols as part of increased security measures while Namaz was being offered.



Speaking to ANI, IG Praveen Kumar said, "We are conducting continuous foot patrols to maintain peace. We are in contact with everyone and vigilant, especially during Navratri and Eid celebrations."



In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, people gathered at the Eidgah to offer their prayers for Eid. Similar celebrations took place in many parts of the country, including the Birbhum district in West Bengal, where people offered Eid Namaz at Siudi Idgah, followed by heartfelt greetings and hugs. Vikas Rai Choudhary, the MLA from Birbhum, extended his congratulations and wished everyone an Eid Mubarak.

In Jaipur, the celebrations took on a unique touch when Hindu brothers showered flowers on the thousands of Namazis at the Idgah on Delhi Road, sending a powerful message of unity.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, a large procession was held as the community marched to the Eidgah, chanting religious slogans before offering Namaz.



Likewise, special prayers were held in Tirunelveli and Vellore, where over 50,000 people participated in the Ramadan celebrations.



International students also joined in the celebrations. A foreign student from Mozambique studying at GD Goenka University, said, "This is my first time celebrating Eid in India, and it's been amazing. It's incredible to see different communities--Muslims, Hindus, Christians--living together, sharing love and culture."



