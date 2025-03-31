Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > News > India News > Article > Eid ul Fitr 2025 PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Prez Murmu Mallikarjun Kharge extend their wishes

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Prez Murmu & Mallikarjun Kharge extend their wishes

Updated on: 31 March,2025 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The festival of Eid emphasizes the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. Beyond giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Prez Murmu & Mallikarjun Kharge extend their wishes

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Prez Murmu & Mallikarjun Kharge extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid

Listen to this article
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Prez Murmu & Mallikarjun Kharge extend their wishes
x
00:00

On the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 31st of March, extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr through a post on twitter.


Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"




President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes on the occasion of 

"Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts," the President's post in Urdu on social media X.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his good wishes.

Taking to social media X, the LoP wrote, "Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health to you and your loved ones."

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also extended his warm greetings.

Taking to social media X, the Congress President wrote in a post that Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion, and the spirit of sharing amongst all.

"On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my warmest greetings to fellow citizens. Eid profoundly evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion, and the spirit of sharing amongst us all, and serves to strengthen the pluralistic bonds that unite our people. Let these celebrations usher in an era of prosperity and amity for all," the post read.

The festival of Eid emphasizes the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. Beyond giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

( With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news ani news India news national news eid

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK