Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Eight killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh

Eight killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
Agencies |

Top

The fire broke out at around 12.45 pm, and officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the injured to hospitals.

Eight killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh

Debris after the explosion in Anakapalli district. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Eight killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh
x
00:00

Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. “Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. While the injured are being shifted to hospitals, further details are awaited,” State Home Minister V Anitha said.


The fire broke out at around 12.45 pm, and officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the injured to hospitals. Locals are also assisting the police at the scene, a police official said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed Minister Anitha and district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, an official release said.


CM Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him. YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims. He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andhra pradesh n chandrababu naidu India news national news visakhapatnam india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK