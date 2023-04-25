Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar, were stabbed to death on April 10 while they were sleeping in their home. Some cash and jewellery were also found stolen from the house

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Elderly couple's murder: Third accused arrested from Mayur Vihar x 00:00

A 29-year-old man wanted in the murder case of an elderly couple in northeast Delhi was arrested from Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikas alias Viraj who was a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on the run after the killing, they said.

Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar, were stabbed to death on April 10 while they were sleeping in their home. Some cash and jewellery were also found stolen from the house.

During investigation, the deceased couple's daughter-in-law, Monika Verma, her lover Ashish and his friend Viraj were found involved in the robbery-cum-murder case. Monika and Ashish were arrested earlier while Viraj was evading arrest, a senior police officer said.

Also read: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam case

Police got information about Viraj's movement at Kotla village, Mayur Vihar and he was apprehended.

Viraj was running a dairy business and later started working as a taxi driver. He joined Ashish for the crime in the greed of money, police said.

Monika had told police that she had been thinking of eliminating her parents-in-law for months because of restriction they had imposed on her, but their decision to sell a property worth Rs 1.30 crore pushed her to act quickly.

She wanted to sell the property herself and use the money to settle down with her boyfriend Ashish, police said. But her parents-in-law finalised a deal on February 12 to sell a part of the property in Gokalpuri to buy a new house in Dwarka. This decision pushed Monika to hatch a conspiracy with Ashish to act quickly, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.