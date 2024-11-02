Elderly man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers being burst in Haryana's Faridabad: Police

The complainant's father succumbed to his injuries on the spot, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused

An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Faridabad after he objected to people bursting firecrackers in his locality, police said on Friday.

A case has been lodged on the basis of a complaint from the victim's son. According to the complainant, Vinod, three men -- Raju, Dheeraj and Nandu -- were bursting firecrackers in front of the victim's residence in the Housing Board Colony in Faridabad's Sector 18 on Thursday evening. When his father objected to it, a verbal spat ensued, the complainant said.

Vinod managed to pacify the situation for the time being but at around 1 am, the three men came back and again started bursting firecrackers in front of their house, the complaint said.

As Vinod's father came out of the house and objected to it, he was allegedly thrashed by the three accused. Vinod and his wife were also allegedly roughed up by the three men when they tried to intervene.

The complainant's father succumbed to his injuries on the spot, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

