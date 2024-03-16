Breaking News
Election Commission: 12 states have more female voters than male

Updated on: 16 March,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

CEC Rajiv Kumar added that gender ratio of 948 women to 1000 men across India is a "very healthy sign" and hailed the gender parity in electoral participation.

CEC Rajiv Kumar announced the dates on March 16/ Screengrab

The Election Commission of India on March 16 said that 12 states in India have a higher number of women voters than men with a total of 47.1 crore women registered on the electoral rolls across India. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made a mention of this during a press conference held to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and state assemblies. However, specific names of the states were not provided during the conference.


Kumar added that the gender ratio of 948 women to 1000 men across the country is a "very healthy sign" and hailed the gender parity in electoral participation.


CEC Kumar said, "There are 12 such states where the gender ratio is over 1000 which means that number of women voters is more than males and 1.89 crore new voters have joined, out of them in the age group of 18-19 years there are 85.3 lakh women electors so they are going side by side so that is a very healthy sign that women are also participating equally in our elections."


Kumar further added, "Out of 97 crore electorate, transgender voters are 48,000."

According to Kumar, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven parts beginning April 19, with results due on June 4. The succeeding phases will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Additionally, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are scheduled for April 19, followed by Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Meanwhile, polls for the Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

CEC Kumar, flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, further said that bye-elections to 26 assembly constituencies will be simultaneously held. The official further added that the counting of votes will be held on June 4. 

The preceding 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases, had a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters, with approximately 43.8 crore females and nearly 47.3 crore males.

