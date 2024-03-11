Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Election commission visits Jammu Kashmir plan set to ensure free and fair LS polls
<< Back to Elections 2024

Election commission visits Jammu & Kashmir, plan set to ensure free and fair LS polls

Updated on: 11 March,2024 10:26 PM IST  |  Pulwama
ANI |

Top

"The plan will be foolproof, and the aim is to help the voter, candidate or campaigner carry out the elections freely and without any obstacles," officials said

Election commission visits Jammu & Kashmir, plan set to ensure free and fair LS polls

Representation image

Listen to this article
Election commission visits Jammu & Kashmir, plan set to ensure free and fair LS polls
x
00:00

The Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, said on Monday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the preparations and that a plan is being set out to conduct free and fair elections in the union territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir DGP opened up about the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and said, "We are fully prepared for the elections. ECI is on a visit to JK to take stock of the preparations. We are making a plan to ensure free and fair elections."

"The plan will be foolproof, and the aim is to help the voter, candidate or campaigner carry out the elections freely and without any obstacles," said the official.

The Election Commission held a briefing here in the national capital on Monday for all its observers for the general election to the Lok Sabha and the general election to legislative assemblies in 2024.

The aim of the meeting for over 2000 observers is to streamline strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented during the elections.

The observers will monitor polls to ensure the process is "free and fair."

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will be on its last visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess when polls can be held in the Union Territory and the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be revealed immediately after that.

"Once the assessment is complete and the visit ends on Wednesday, the commission may announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. ECI has earlier visited Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Chennai, and Bhubaneshwar and held meetings with regional parties and top government officials to assess the poll preparedness of states," sources said.

Earlier on March 6, a team of officials from the Election Commission of India held a review meeting with all District Election Officers (DEOs), Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, Superintendents of Police (SPs), DIGs and other senior officials to assess the poll preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, 2024 at a meeting held at a city hotel in Guwahati.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir Election Commission 2024 lok sabha elections India news srinagar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK