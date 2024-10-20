Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Elections alone dont make a country a democracy Sonam Wangchuk

Elections alone don’t make a country a democracy: Sonam Wangchuk

Updated on: 20 October,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Wangchuk, who led a padayatra from Leh to Delhi, was detained last month with several of his supporters and later released.

Elections alone don’t make a country a democracy: Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike at Ladakh Bhawan for demand of Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. File Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Elections alone don’t make a country a democracy: Sonam Wangchuk
x
00:00

Elections alone don’t make a country a democracy, it becomes one only when the voice of the people is heard, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been sitting on a fast in Delhi for the last 14 days, said. Wangchuk, who led a padayatra from Leh to Delhi, was detained last month with several of his supporters and later released.


Since then, he has been sitting on an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan here with about two dozen of his supporters, demanding a meeting with the country’s top leadership. There has been no communication from the government so far regarding any meeting. The activist, who has been subsisting on salt-water solution since October 6, also rued that his supporters were being stopped from meeting him by heavy barricading erected around the building, which got a separate identity after being split from Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan. Frail after days of fasting, Wangchuk spoke softly but minced no words.


“As you can see, there are restrictions here (at Ladakh Bhawan). They are controlling who can come inside and who can’t. They are not even allowing people to assemble in the park here. Perhaps there is some fear of the support we are getting. They are scared of people who want to sit quietly on a fast,” Wanghcuk said in an interview. On September 30, Wangchuk, along with 150 others, was detained from Delhi’s Singhu border. Last Sunday, the activist gave a call to his supporters to join them for a “maun vrat” (silent protest) at the park outside the Bhawan, but it was not allowed and those who came were detained.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi leh ladakh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK