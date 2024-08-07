Breaking News
Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats on September 3: EC

Updated on: 07 August,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Election Commission of India. File Pic

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.


Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha.



The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21, the Commission said.


The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.

PTI Election Commission Rajya Sabha India news national news

