Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre

Putting an end to the circulation of single-use plastic is a major focus of the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (cleanliness mission)

Representative Image

The Centre has urged all states and Union territories to ensure that urban local bodies (ULBs) or municipal entities ban single-use plastic within their jurisdictions by this month-end. As of now, out of the 4,700-odd ULBs, only 2,591 have notified the ban from July 1. Putting an end to the circulation of single-use plastic is a major focus of the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (cleanliness mission).

The housing and urban affairs ministry has also issued a detailed advisory to the states and Union territories asking them to take up a range of activities including largescale cleaning and plogging drives, with special emphasis on plastic waste collection, as well as large scale tree plantation drives, with participation of all citizens.

The ministry said ULBs will have to identify alternatives to single-use plastic — such as cloth, jute, plastic bags and degradable cutleries readily available in the market — and create awareness about them among citizens.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever