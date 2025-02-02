Breaking News
Ensure 'zero errors' in arrangements for Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami: Adityanath to officials

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

During a review meeting in Prayagraj on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said the traditional 'shobha yatra' of 'akharas' should be conducted with grandeur and all necessary preparations completed on time

Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of Monday's Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure "zero errors" in arrangements.


During a review meeting in Prayagraj on Saturday, he said the traditional 'shobha yatra' of 'akharas' should be conducted with grandeur and all necessary preparations completed on time, according to a statement.


The chief minister highlighted the importance of security and said the safety and convenience of everyone should be ensured.


He also directed the officials to increase parking space and ensure that devotees had to walk as little as possible.

Senior police officers should be assigned to manage traffic at key locations, he said.

Adityanath stressed that Sunday and Monday would be critical and said no VIP protocol would be in place before, during or after major bathing days.

The directions came after at least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede that broke out on Wednesday when the area close to the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- was bursting at the seams because of a heavy rush of pilgrims who had gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Highlighting the significance of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami on Monday, the chief minister said it must be executed smoothly.

He instructed the officials to install sturdy barriers, place signages at elevated positions, and ensure proper lighting.

He emphasised the use of satellite phones for better communication and ordered the deployment of additional police forces at sensitive locations.

The chief minister also ordered police verification of suspicious individuals in the Jhunsi area and the removal of encroachments.

"Street vendors should not occupy roads and must be relocated to designated areas. Regular police patrolling, along with crane and ambulance services, must be ensured," Adityanath said.

