Ex Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu vows to sacrifice for state's people after arrest

Chandrababu Naidu's arrest took place around 6 am at RK Function Hall in Gnanapuram, Nandyala town, carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department

N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested earlier in the day in connection with an alleged corruption case, declared his unwavering commitment to serving the people of the state. In a social media post, the TDP supremo expressed his willingness to sacrifice his life to "safeguard" the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh, a mission he has diligently pursued for the past 45 years.

Naidu's heartfelt message read, "For the past 45 years, I've selflessly served Telugu people. I'm prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #Andhra Pradesh, and my motherland."

Posted at 6 AM, 09th September 2023 pic.twitter.com/721COYldUd — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 9, 2023

The former chief minister's arrest took place around 6 am at RK Function Hall in Gnanapuram, Nandyala town, carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department. The case in question had an FIR filed against it in 2021.

During Naidu's arrest, TDP cadres showed resistance, resulting in a minor scuffle between officials and his supporters.

In the corruption case, Naidu has been designated as accused number 1, and the alleged financial irregularities involved an amount exceeding Rs 250 crore. This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated project value of Rs 3300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused a substantial loss exceeding Rs 300 crores to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media prior to his police custody, Naidu vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting, "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. The CID arrested me without providing proper information, and I asked them to show the evidence, but they refused to do so and included my name in the FIR without establishing my role."

In a later statement. The CID said the N Chandrababu Naidu is principal conspirator of a skill development scam amounted to Rs 371 crore and that government order was issued under his instructions with intention to cause wrongful loss to public exchequer and profit private individuals.

Additional DIG of Andhra Pradesh DG N Sanjay said Naidu's exclusive knowledge of transactions leading to the issuance of government orders and memorandums of understanding made him central figure in the probe and that his custodial interrogation is crucial since he is influential.