Ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia’s CBI remand extended by two days

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government. The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI. Meanwhile, the Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

While seeking further remand of Manish Sisodia, CBI counsel stated, “He’s still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons.” “A lot of time went in his medicals. One whole day went in the petition he filed in the Supreme Court which was dismissed,” CBI told the Court.



Appearing for Sisodia, senior Advocate Dayan Krishan opposed the CBI application and submitted that, “What is the difference between what was on day one and today? Raids were conducted at my house, and at my office too... keeping me in CBI custody would produce a document, is this logical?”.

Sisodia clarified that CBI officials were taking care of him, being respectful and not doing any third degree treatment. “But they are making me sit 9-10 hours a day and asking the same questions again and again... it is no less mental harassment,” he said. Court directed CBI not to ask repetitive questions.

