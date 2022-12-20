Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Ex gratia of Rs 50000 approved for next of kin of COVID 19 victims Centre

Ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 approved for next of kin of COVID-19 victims: Centre

Updated on: 20 December,2022 03:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the national policy on disaster management, the primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance to the affected people, rests with the state governments concerned.

Ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 approved for next of kin of COVID-19 victims: Centre

A woman gets her booster shot at Nair hospital. File pic


The Centre has allowed the states to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.


Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the national policy on disaster management, the primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance to the affected people, rests with the state governments concerned.



He said the state governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural disasters with help from the SDRF, already placed at their disposal, in accordance with the Government of India's approved norms.


Also read: Bridge constructed over river in Bihar collapses even before inauguration, probe ordered

Rai said keeping in view the spread of coronavirus in India and the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), by way of a special onetime dispensation, the central government has allowed the states to use SDRF towards containment measures for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"Further, based on the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on September 11, 2021, the central government had allowed the states to use the SDRF to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19," he said replying to a written question.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Maharashtra government has decided to bring Lokayukta law into the state. Do you support the move?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Covid 19 new delhi Coronavirus India news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK