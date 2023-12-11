Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that they were placed under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court of India's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pic/X

Listen to this article Ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar and Mehbooba claim under 'house arrest' ahead of SC verdict on Article 370; police deny x 00:00

Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that they were placed under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court of India's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the police said no one was put under house arrest or arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even before the Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the PDP said in a post on X, attaching pictures of padlocked gate of her house.

The party claimed the PDP officer in Srinagar was also “sealed” by the police.

A National Conference (NC) leader said the main gate of the party president Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah's residence was locked by the police in the morning.

"Omar Abdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?" NC's additional state spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah said in a post on X. She also attached pictures of padlocked gates of the National Conference leaders.

Also read: Resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity: PM Modi hails SC decision to uphold abrogation of Article 370

Meanwhile, newswire PTI quoting officials said that the police did not allow journalists to gather near the residence at Gupkar in Srinagar.

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders.

Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.

While Farooq Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the news of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is "totally baseless".

Police also said no person was under house arrest.

“No person has been put under house arrest,” Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

However, responding to the LG's statement, Omar Abdullah said either the LG was “being dishonest” or the police were acting independently of him.

“Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done? It's also possible you don't even know what your police are doing. Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independently of you?” the NC vice president said in a post on X.

He also shared pictures of the locked gate of the residence.

PDP president's daughter, and her media advisor, Iltija Mufti also responded to the police's claim that no one was under house arrest.

“Count the number of locks. Why don't you allow the media to come & see for themselves if we are under house arrest or not? Srinagar Police or Pinocchio?” Iltija Mufti said in a post on X. (With inputs from agencies)