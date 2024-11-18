Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said

File pic

Listen to this article Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones hurled at his car x 00:00

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the attack, NCP (SP) wrote, "Democracy is being destroyed. An example of this came out today in the cowardly attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former home minister of the state and the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar, while returning home from the conclusion of the election. This incident is publicly condemned on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar Party."

राज्यात कायदा सुव्यवस्थेचे तीन तेरा वाजले आहेत. लोकशाहीचे धिंडवडे उडवले जात आहेत. याचे उदाहरण आज निवडणुकीच्या सांगता सभेवरून घरी परतताना राज्याचे माजी गृहमंत्री तसेच राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाचे नेते अनिल देशमुख यांच्यावर झालेल्या भ्याड हल्ल्यातून समोर आले. या… pic.twitter.com/vo8U3uoqoH — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) November 18, 2024

The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.



Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he said.



The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.