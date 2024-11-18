Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Ex Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones hurled at his car

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones hurled at his car

Updated on: 18 November,2024 10:20 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Agencies |

Top

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones hurled at his car

File pic

Listen to this article
Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones hurled at his car
x
00:00

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, the police said.


Condemning the attack, NCP (SP) wrote, "Democracy is being destroyed. An example of this came out today in the cowardly attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former home minister of the state and the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar, while returning home from the conclusion of the election. This incident is publicly condemned on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar Party."



The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he said.

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Anil Deshmukh nationalist congress party maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK