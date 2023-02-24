Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

The last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, sources said

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.

"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.

Further details are awaited.

