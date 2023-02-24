Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Ex President Pratibha Patils husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

Updated on: 24 February,2023 01:12 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, sources said

Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

Representational Pic. iStock


Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.


He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.



"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.


Also Read: India saved over 3.4 million lives with Covid-19 vaccination campaign: Report

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
pune pratibha patil India news pune news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK