Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case on excise policy.

Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in the formulation and implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

