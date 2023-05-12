Breaking News
Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Updated on: 12 May,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi

Manish Sisodia. File Pic

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case on excise policy.


Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court.



According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in the formulation and implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

