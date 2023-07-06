Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court seeking bail in CBI and ED cases

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 July,2023 03:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case on March 9

Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.


He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases.


Manish Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many that he handled as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam", and has been in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.


The high court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a "high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the high court had declined him bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, holding the charges against him were "very serious in nature".

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case on March 9.

