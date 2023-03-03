Excise scam: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory

Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

Delhi's former deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, moved a city court on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said.

Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

He also said that the Lieutenant Governor was also part of the policy decision in the excise policy.

As the apex court observed that it would not entertain the plea at this stage, Singhvi withdrew it.

