It said, “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.”

PM Narendra Modi speaks as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on at a joint press statement. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Exercise caution: MEA to Indians in Canada x 00:00

India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country. The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said, “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.” “Indian nationals advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues that have seen such incidents,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh’s show cancelled

BookMyShow said it will do a complete refund of the tickets within 7-10 days. Pic/Instagram

BookMyShow on Wednesday cancelled Punjabi- Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour after the ticket booking app faced a boycott call on social media for hosting a singer who is allegedly a Khalistani sympathiser. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, BookMyShow said it will do a complete refund of the tickets within 7-10 days. “Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction,” it said.

Also read: Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha; 454 vote in favour, 2 against

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever