Extend Maha Kumbh, urges Akhilesh Yadav

An aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees take a dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. PIC/PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the duration of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Speaking to the reporters at the party office, Yadav accused the BJP government of lying in statistics. He said that as per the information he has received, a total of 60 crore people have taken baths in the Maha Kumbh. But the government is not disclosing it.

In a post on X, he said, “We believe that about 60 crore people have taken bath in Maha Kumbh. The government is showing a reduced figure because tomorrow when the international media or university will study the administration and management of this fair, they will find that proper administration and management was not done according to the number of people who came. Which is the failure of the BJP government. That is why after the fair failed, they are deliberately showing a lower number.”

Speaking to the reporters, he said, “We appeal to the government that many elderly people, who are 65-plus, 70-plus have not been able to take bath in Maha Kumbh. They want to take a bath and want to participate in spiritual programmes. This is an appeal to the government that at one time there used to be a Kumbh of 75 days.”

“Our demand is that the residents of Prayagraj could not even take a bath, so the Kumbh should be given a further extension.” Targeting the Digital Kumbh of the government, the SP chief said, “The government said that it had placed the drone, and conducted many programmes with the drone, but did not use the drone where it was supposed to be used. The government talked about Digital Kumbh but could not reveal the numbers till now.”

Sharpening his attack, Yadav said, “These are the people who are saying that we are dreaming of a Viksit Bharat (developed India). This event has exposed their claims of Viksit Bharat and the infrastructure they were building up. And those who are afraid of being exposed, are the same who are attacking the media cell.”

