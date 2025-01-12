Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trumps swearing in

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The MEA said on Sunday that Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during his visit to the US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in

EAM S Jaishankar with US Prez elect Donald Trump. PIC/X@DelhiDialogues6

Listen to this article
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in
x
00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.


The MEA said on Sunday that Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during his visit to the US. Trump had defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election held in November.


“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” the MEA said. It is for the second time Trump will be the US President.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

S Jaishankar donald trump India news national news new delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK