External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in

EAM S Jaishankar with US Prez elect Donald Trump. PIC/X@DelhiDialogues6

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

The MEA said on Sunday that Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during his visit to the US. Trump had defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election held in November.

“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” the MEA said. It is for the second time Trump will be the US President.

