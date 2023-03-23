Extra barricades outside British mission removed by Delhi police

Delhi cops say those were hurdles for commuters; security outside Indian mission in London beefed up ahead of protest by some British Sikh groups

Sikh leaders stage a protest outside the British High Commission, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi on Monday. Pic/ANI

The Delhi police have removed barricades “that created hurdles” for commuters outside the British High Commission here, cops said on Wednesday. “The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. But, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed,” a senior cop told PTI.

The move came days after pro-Khalistan activists tried to pull down the tricolour at the India House in London. The incident had happened after Punjab launched a crackdown to nab Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is currently absconding. The Centre registered a strong protest over the lack of security measures at its diplomatic mission.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We do not comment on security matters.” Meanwhile, security was heightened and barricades were erected outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday ahead of a protest by some British Sikh groups “in response to discriminatory actions of the Indian police in Punjab”.

Akali Dal offers legal assistance to arrested ‘aides’ of Amritpal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that the party is ready to provide legal assistance to all the Sikh youth who are arrested by Punjab police in their ongoing hunt for Amritpal Singh. He said the party wants to “ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP Punjab”. Akali Dal on Wednesday condemned the invoking of the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal. If anybody, be it Amritpal Singh or any other person, has done wrong, action should have been taken under the ambit of law, MLA MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said.

