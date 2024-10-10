"Extremely pained": PM Modi condoles Ratan Tata's demise

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said he was "extremely pained" by Tata's passing away and highlighted Tata's leadership and contributions to society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the demise of businessman Ratan N Tata.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said he was "extremely pained" by Tata's passing away and highlighted Tata's leadership and contributions to society.

Businessman-philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening.

My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained… pic.twitter.com/feBhAFUIom — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

"Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said.

"Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in the post.

Remebering Ratan Tata for championing issues like education and animal welfare, PM Modi said, "One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he added.

In his tributes to the veteran industralist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was Titan of Indian industry.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

