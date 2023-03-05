Eye on polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address rally to boost AAP prospects in Chhattisgarh

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Sunday to boost AAP's preparations for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year, a party leader said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the duo will address a party workers' convention here.

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success. However, a landslide win in Punjab last year turbocharged its national ambitions.

Even though it won in just five constituencies despite running a high-decibel campaign in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party won a record 156 seats, the party garnered about 13 per cent vote share.

On Saturday, AAP also announced its plans to contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, which too goes to polls at the end of this year.

The visit of the AAP top leadership and their interaction with party workers will further strengthen the preparations for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Delhi minister and the party's state election in-charge Gopal Rai told reporters here.

The two leaders will address the party workers' convention in Jora ground in front of the Agriculture university around 3 pm on Sunday, he said.

Rai accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party that have governed the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000 of not doing anything for the common citizens.

The present Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has completely failed on the law and order front, he claimed.

Highlighting several schemes of the Kejriwal government in New Delhi in just few years of its rule, Rai demanded to know why Chhattisgarh had failed to register such achievements in so many years.

He said the BJP and Congress have been seeking votes through false promises and populist announcements.

