Failed state spreading falsehoods: India slams Pakistan at UN

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Geneva
Agencies |

India asserted that the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of the country

Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Kshitij Tyagi (in spectacles). PIC/X@ANI

India has slammed Pakistan after it once again raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council, saying the “failed state that survives on international handouts, dutifully spreads falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex.”


India exercised its ‘Right of Reply’ at the high-level segment of the 58th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday to lodge a strong retort to Pakistan. “. It is regrettable, yet unsurprising, to see Pakistan's so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex,” Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Kshitij Tyagi said.


Tyagi said it is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state, which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy; its actions, of inhumanity; and its governance, of incompetenc, asserting that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.


india pakistan jammu and kashmir world news International news united nations

