Farmer leaders blame Centre, state for row over stubble

Updated on: 23 November,2023 02:35 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

Their remarks came a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a matter related to stubble burning, observed farmers are being made “villains” and that they have not been heard

Their remarks came a day after the Supreme Court observed farmers are being made villains. Representation pic

Farmer leaders in Punjab on Wednesday accused the Centre and the state government of not making proper arrangements for stubble management and said it is vehicular and industrial pollution which affects the air quality in Delhi and not farm fire.  They also said the governments should guarantee minimum support price on alternative crops such as maize and pulses to wean away growers from the water-guzzling paddy crop, which is not even native to Punjab.  


Their remarks came a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a matter related to stubble burning, observed farmers are being made “villains” and that they have not been heard.


Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan Wednesday said neither the Centre nor the Punjab government is doing anything concrete on the stubble management issue.


He said Punjab farmers are unnecessarily being blamed for pollution in Delhi, asserting that it was vehicular and industrial pollution which plays a major role in polluting air in NCR.

