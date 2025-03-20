Farmers, Centre hold fresh talks

The talks were held to discuss the various demands raised by the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among others

Farmer leaders arrive for a meeting in Chandigarh. Pic/PTI

The seventh round of talks between farmer leaders and a central delegation concluded on Wednesday, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing the next meeting on May 4.

Ahead of the talks, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said a 28-member delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will take part in the meeting.

The two farmer bodies are spearheading the farmers’ stir. The last meeting between the farmers and the central delegation was held here on February 22.

