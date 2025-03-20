Breaking News
Farmers, Centre hold fresh talks

Farmers, Centre hold fresh talks

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The talks were held to discuss the various demands raised by the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among others

Farmer leaders arrive for a meeting in Chandigarh. Pic/PTI

The seventh round of talks between farmer leaders and a central delegation concluded on Wednesday, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing the next meeting on May 4. 


The talks were held to discuss the various demands raised by the farmers, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among others.


Ahead of the talks, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said a 28-member delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will take part in the meeting. 


The two farmer bodies are spearheading the farmers’ stir. The last meeting between the farmers and the central delegation was held here on February 22. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

