Farmers Protest Commuters must prepare for traffic jams say police security mounted
Updated on: 06 March,2024 01:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
In morning, a huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports

Commuters may face traffic jams due to farmers' protest on Wednesday, police said.


In morning, a huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports.


The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and the Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and metro stations and bus stands.


"We have stepped up security at all three borders. However, we are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said force is already deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. "We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers."

Another officer said, "We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil."

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands as the farmers would also be coming in public transport like trains and buses.

"Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here," the officer said.

Security has been mounted at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan.
"No one will be allowed to breach the law," the officer said.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers' agitation, had on Sunday called on farmers across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday.

The call was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The two have also called for a four-hour countrywide 'rail roko' agitation on March 10 in support of several of their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

The leaders said the sacrifice of a farmer will not go in vain and their struggle will continue until their demands are met.

A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border last month.

The protesting farmers have been pitching their tents at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security forces.

They began their march on February 13 but were stopped by the security forces, which led to clashes at the borders. 

