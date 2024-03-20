Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Farmers protest Delhi Police starts removing barricades on Ghazipur border
<< Back to Elections 2024

Farmers protest: Delhi Police starts removing barricades on Ghazipur border

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The Delhi Police said that it will normalise traffic for citizens

Farmers protest: Delhi Police starts removing barricades on Ghazipur border

Farmers along with family members stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Farmers protest: Delhi Police starts removing barricades on Ghazipur border
x
00:00

In a major relief to commuters, the Delhi Police has started removing cemented barricades that were placed on the Delhi-Ghazipur border, which were intended to stop farmers from approaching the capital. The Delhi Police said that it will normalise traffic for citizens.


After farmers announced their Delhi Chalo protest march in the first week of February in Delhi, barricades were placed on both sides of the road below the flyover on the Ghazipur border, in a bid to stop farmers from rolling in tractors into the national capital during their protest. Commuters used to face major traffic congestion owing to the barricades. The Delhi Police is removing them so that the road can be accessible for commuters.


Earlier on March 10, farmers who have been protesting for almost one month now, squatted on railway tracks at many places in Punjab as part of a 'rail roko' protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.


The protesting farmers have put forward a raft of demands before the Centre, including a legal guarantee to MSP on their produce, withdrawal of police cases against them during earlier protests, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, debt waivers and no hike in electricity tariff.

During the last round of talks with the farmers' delegation, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops--moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton--from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies.

However, the protesting farmers turned down the offer and returned to their protest sites.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi delhi police delhi india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK