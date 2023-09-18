Farmers protest in Yavatmal to condemn TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on Sept 9 in connection with an alleged fraud case involving the misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation

N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic/PTI

Farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh took out a morcha in Maharashtra`s Yavatmal Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 Farmers raised slogans against the Andhra Pradesh government

Farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh took out a morcha in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday against Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a fraud case, reported the PTI on Monday.

According to the news agency, several farmers residing in Maregaon, Wani and Jharjamni taluka of Yavatmal took out a morcha in Maregaon condemning Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving the misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Farmers raised slogans against the Andhra Pradesh government and demanded that the Central government intervene for Chandrababu Naidu's release.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party MPs protested near the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises here on Monday against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and party president N Chandrababu Naidu, according to the ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Lok Sabha member Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the party will "definitely raise" the TDP chief's arrest during the special session of the Parliament.

"Our leader, Chandrababu Naidu, has been arrested illegally. False evidence has been presented. There is no evidence, still, he has been arrested. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is behaving like a psycho. If opposition leaders attempt to raise their voice, they try to put them behind bars. So, we are protesting here that democracy in Andhra Pradesh should be protected. We will definitely raise this issue in the House too," Kinjarapu told ANI.

The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am on Monday. The session is being held today in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on September 19, the second day of the special session.

Former Andhra CM's arrest was also raised at the all-party meeting here on Sunday which led to a heated argument between the TDP and YSR Congress MPs

Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

