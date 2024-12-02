Protest is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms

Protesting farmers break police barricades along the Delhi border. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Farmers’ protest: Police barricade Delhi-Noida border as march begins x 00:00

Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades in view of the farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5,000 police personnel and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon, TGS squad, fire squad and others have been deployed for emergency and traffic management.

Officials said that a 3-tier security plan has been put into effect and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi.

A senior police officer said checking was underway at the borders and drones were being used for surveillance.

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Earlier in October, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair had informed that the farmers sitting in protest at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) would march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands.

5,000

No. of police personnel deployed

Do not cause inconvenience: SC

The Supreme Court has asked Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of farmers' demands, to persuade the protesting farmers not to obstruct highways and cause inconvenience to people.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Dallewal. Justice Kant said that Dallewal could persuade the protestors to organise peaceful protests under the law and without causing any inconvenience to people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever