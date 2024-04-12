Breaking News
Clean-up marshals promoted to three more wards!
Cracks surface on Coastal Road pedestrian underpass
Mumbai: Scamsters trying to dupe school stopped in tracks
Jamtara gang hires Bihar villagers to split phishing load
Amber Dalal confesses mistakes to EOW amid investor fraud allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Farmers want MSP youth seek employment says Rahul Gandhi
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘Farmers want MSP, youth seek employment,' says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 12 April,2024 06:14 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Top

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are about protecting the country’s Constitution and democracy, the former Congress chief said.

‘Farmers want MSP, youth seek employment,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Listen to this article
‘Farmers want MSP, youth seek employment,' says Rahul Gandhi
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, saying farmers are asking for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youngsters are seeking employment, women want relief from inflation, but no one is listening.


The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are about protecting the country’s Constitution and democracy, the former Congress chief said. “It is an election of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and poor people in the general category,” he said, addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Gandhi said the bank accounts of the Congress have been frozen.


The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has taken money from big industrialists through electoral bonds, he claimed, adding that the upcoming election is a battle between the country’s poor people and 22-25 billionaires.


“Farmers are saying give us MSP, youngsters are saying give us employment, women are saying save us from inflation, but no one is listening,” Gandhi said at the rally organised in support of Congress candidates Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar in the Lok Sabha polls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress rahul gandhi bharatiya janata party narendra modi PM Modi national news jaipur
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK