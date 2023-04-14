Farooq Abdullah seeks release of Mirwaiz Kashmir, says prolonged detention hurting religious sentiments

Dr Abdullah said that Mirwaiz's continous detention is of great concern and it violates the basic human rights

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah. File Photo/PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday condemned disallowing of Jumat-Ul-Vida prayers at the historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

In a statement, the former chief minister while "calling out the administration's highhandedness", said the measure is a clear violation and interference with the religious rights of the people.

"Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicenter of faith of millions of Muslims across J&K. Having this great mosque out of bounds for people on the auspicious day of Jumat-ul-Vida is highly deplorable. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country's democratic, secular moorings besides debunking the claims of government on changed ground situation across Kashmir," he said.

Dr Abdullah said that the continuos detention of Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a matter of great concern and it violates basic human rights. "The continuous detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq is a matter of great concern and violative of basic human rights. Our constitution provides for freedom of conscience and the rights of all individuals to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion. The same should not be denied to Mirwaiz. His prolonged detention hurts the religious sentiments of people, who would otherwise hear the pulpit and spirals of Jamia Masjid reverberate with his sermons, especially on Fridays."

Pertinently, the federally run administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday disallowed congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.

In a statement, the management of the Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, said that District magistrate and police officials visited the Masjid in the morning and asked the management to lock the gates of the masjid as "administration had decided that jumma tul vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid". Mirwaiz, who would lead the congregational prayers at the Masjid, has been under house detention since August5, 2019 when the government of India abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two federally administered union territories.