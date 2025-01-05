Breaking News
Father of deceased Atul Subhash questions bail granted to wife and in-laws

Updated on: 05 January,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

Pawan Kumar Modi, father of late Atul Subhash, criticised the bail granted to his son’s wife and in-laws, alleging harassment and misuse of his grandson for financial gains. Atul, a Bengaluru resident, left behind a detailed suicide note accusing his family of torment.

File Pic

Pawan Kumar Modi, the father of deceased Atul Subhash, expressed his disappointment over the bail granted to his son’s wife Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. The trio, accused in connection with Atul’s death, were granted bail by Bengaluru’s Civil Court on January 4.


Speaking to the media, Pawan Kumar Modi stated, "Although bail has been granted under the legal process, I firmly believe they should not have been released. My greatest concern is for my grandson and his safety. According to information received from the Karnataka Police, my grandson is currently in a boarding school in Faridabad, admitted at an unlawfully young age. This situation indicates a lack of maternal care and portrays the child being used as a tool for financial exploitation."


He alleged that Nikita had used the child as leverage in her bail plea. "This is not the first time such tactics have been employed. The school was on winter break, yet my grandson was not sent back to me. It raises questions about whether the school authorities are aware of the circumstances in which he is being kept," he added.


The three accused were arrested on December 15, with Bengaluru Police confirming that Nikita was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were arrested near a hotel in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Following their arrests, they were remanded to judicial custody until being granted bail.

The case gained significant attention following the death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, who died by suicide in December 2024 at his Bengaluru apartment. In his 24-page suicide note, Atul accused his wife, her mother, and her brother of harassment. The note also included allegations against a judge, claiming the individual had demanded Rs. 5 lakh to resolve a case.

(With inputs from ANI) 

