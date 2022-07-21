Breaking News
Vasai landslide aftermath: Chawl builder mafia causing loss to state treasury
Mumbai: Moral policing silly season is back on campus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > News > India News > Article > Female police officer mowed down by cattle smugglers in Jharkhand

Female police officer mowed down by cattle smugglers in Jharkhand

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Top

Around 3 am, Topno signalled a pick-up van with cattle to stop, but the speeding vehicle knocked her down and fled

Female police officer mowed down by cattle smugglers in Jharkhand

Family members of Sandhya Topno break down near her mortal remains, in Ranchi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI


Sub Inspector Sandhya Topno was mowed down by a van while she was engaged in a vehicle-checking drive near Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Thursday, an officer said.

Topno, 32, was at Tupudana, on the outskirts of Ranchi, when the incident happened. Khunti and Gumla districts' police were reportedly chasing vehicles smuggling cattle. The Ranchi police also had information that some vehicles carrying cattle were about to pass through Tupudana. A police team was deployed on the highway. 

Around 3 am, Topno signalled a pick-up van with cattle to stop, but the speeding vehicle knocked her down and fled.


Later, the police seized the vehicle van and arrested the driver, but the cattle smugglers in the vehicle managed to escape. Based on CCTV footage, the police are trying to trace the smugglers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jharkhand ranchi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK